DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a P/E ratio of -317.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.