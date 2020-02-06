DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,409 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.28% of DTE Energy worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. 46,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.