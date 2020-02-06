Duke Energy (DUK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK):

1/29/2020 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. It expects to invest about $37 billion in its overall growth projects in the 2019-2023-time frame. This investment plan will drive the earnings base in its combined electric and gas businesses by approximately 6% over the next five years. The company further expects investments to help it achieve an earnings growth rate of 4-6% through 2023. However, the company already has a notable long-term debt of $54.8 billion as of Sep 30 compared with $51.1 billion at 2018-end. Such massive debt levels can turn out to be a major headwind, going ahead. Moreover, cleaner energy generation may lead Duke Energy to incur high environmenmental compliance costs, which may weigh on its bottom line. Duke Energy also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/17/2020 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an “underperform” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/2/2020 – Duke Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DUK stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,702,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

