Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $1.26 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.05896784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00126666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,293,795 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.