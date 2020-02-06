e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 2,081,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.