Eaton Co. PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Eaton stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.