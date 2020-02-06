Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,465 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

