eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Boosted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,318 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.30% of eBay worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 1,479,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,963,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

