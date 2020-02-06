Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC and Tidex. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $7,107.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

