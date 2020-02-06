Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.40 ($1.14). 195,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of $182.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.