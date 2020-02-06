Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EEX opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

