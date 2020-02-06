Endava (DAVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Endava has set its Q2 guidance at £0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance at £0.86-0.89 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAVA opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Endava has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

