Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Buys £8,470 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Robert Peck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470 ($11,141.80).

Energean Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 747 ($9.83). 170,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 628.10 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 877.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 939.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 106.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

