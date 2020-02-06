Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

