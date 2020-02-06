Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,740,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

