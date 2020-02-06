Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and $2.62 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004022 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, GOPAX and OKEx. During the last week, Enigma has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, GOPAX, Huobi, Mercatox, Upbit, ABCC, Tidex, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

