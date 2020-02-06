Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.14

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $110.59 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS, Upbit, Kucoin, Liqui, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Cryptopia, AirSwap, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

