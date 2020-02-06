Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $72.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.32 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $302.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $302.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.53 million, with estimates ranging from $317.80 million to $319.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.