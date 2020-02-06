Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,968 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

