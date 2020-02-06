Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $861.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $519.09 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $857.79 and a 200 day moving average of $816.98.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

