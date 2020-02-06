Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charter Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $20.41 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $527.21. 78,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,691. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

