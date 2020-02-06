Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 6th (ADTN, AGTC, AMRS, ANET, ASMB, ATNX, AVAV, AXGN, BRFS, CARA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

