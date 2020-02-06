Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Essent Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 274,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,025 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

