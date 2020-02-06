Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $329,196.00 and $33,755.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

