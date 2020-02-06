Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.755-16.052 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.04 billion.

EL stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.96. 347,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,675. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.95.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

