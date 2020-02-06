Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

