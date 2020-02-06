Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Tops $143,736.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a market capitalization of $143,736.00 and $247,769.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.30 or 0.05961470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.