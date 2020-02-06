Everex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Everex has a market cap of $6.95 million and $1.24 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BX Thailand, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

