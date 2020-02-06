Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $890,859.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Upbit. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $890,859.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,118,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,591,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

