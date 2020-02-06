Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 71,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

