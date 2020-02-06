Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.