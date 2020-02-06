Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price

News stories about Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mimecast earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

