F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 452,616 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.55% of F5 Networks worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Nomura lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. 271,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,332. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.19 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

