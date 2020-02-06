Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,512. The company has a market capitalization of $599.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

