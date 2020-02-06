Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FAIR stock remained flat at $GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 121,571 shares. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.86 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.74.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

