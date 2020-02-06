Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$20.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$615.32 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$542.70 and a 12 month high of C$667.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$606.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$593.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$596.64, for a total value of C$119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,696,562.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFH shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

