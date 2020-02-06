Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

FRFHF stock opened at $462.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $413.02 and a 52-week high of $507.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

