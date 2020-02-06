Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 53.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $10,172.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.74 or 0.05906916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00129537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002956 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

