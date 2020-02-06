Feathercoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $9,093.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and QBTC. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 266,877,320 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.