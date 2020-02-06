Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

