Fetch Reaches Market Cap of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.75 or 0.05892405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003137 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

