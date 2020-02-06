Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02.

Shares of FCAU opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCAU. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

