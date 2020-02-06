Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

