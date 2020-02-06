Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,425 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 17.6% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.40. 105,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.