Fiii (FIII) Price Hits $0.0002

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Fiii has a total market cap of $88,119.00 and $957.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03033465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

