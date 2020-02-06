Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE APH opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

