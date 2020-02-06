Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $124.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.