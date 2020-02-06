Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.26. 6,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,361. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.19 and a 12-month high of $184.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.