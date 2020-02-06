Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $121.13. 9,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,583. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.