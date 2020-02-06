Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,679. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

